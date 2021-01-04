Letha Virginia Bryant, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born February, 7, 1931 to Sid and Alta Wright. Mrs. Letha enjoyed working outside in the flower garden, cooking for her friends and family, and sewing. She loved helping everyone that she could. She was also a member of New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Letha was dear to many people. She was known as Granny to everyone. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Eldon McVey and Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Yarbrough; three sister-in-laws, Evelyn Wright, Lurline Wright, and Ruth Ann Wright; two granddaughters, Beth Murphy (Wayne), and Tabatha Frazier (Guy); seven great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Bryant; her parents; son, Lloyd Dean Bryant; one son-in-law, Jim Yarbrough; one daughter, Freida Bryant; three brothers, A.C. Wright, Ewell Wright, and Doyle Wright; two sisters, Sue McNeil (L.D.), and June Skinner; and a great-great granddaughter, Julie Marie McVey. Pallbearers are David Yarbrough, Jerry Tennison, Rick Slack, Billy Holland, Mark Pitner, and Tony Barnes. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

