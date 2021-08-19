Marsha Jean Davis Bryant passed away at her home in Ripley, MS at the age of 66 on August 17, 2021. She was born October 10, 1955 to J.W. Davis and Jean Crum Davis in Ohio. She graduated college with a Associate of Arts Degree and married Richard Bryant. Marsha was was a homemaker and attended the Frist Baptist Church. There will be no visitation or service at this time. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Marsha is survived by her husband: Richard Bryant of Ripley, MS; her daughter: Libby Bryant Havelin (Daniel) of Starkville, MS; two brothers: Wayne Davis, Louis Davis both of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Beverly Bridges of Ripley, MS, Linda Hill of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren: Ella-Katherine Havelin, Caroline Havelin, Walker Havelin and Zoe Havelin. She is preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
