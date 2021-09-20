Maxine Burgess Bryant was born on December 20 1932, in Houlka, Mississippi, and died September 16, 2021. She was 88 years old. Born in the midst of the Great Depression. She met her late husband, William Curtis Bryant, at a friend's home at 16. She was sitting on the floor and Curtis would later state it was her dark, naturally wavy hair that first caught his eye. And her sitting on the floor with her legs crossed like an Indian. They later married and raised four children together. Having dropped out of high school to support her family, Maxine fulfilled her lifelong dream when she was awarded a scholarship in her late thirties to study nursing at the Mississippi University for Women. She went on to work as a nurse and tireless champion of the sick for 40 years at hospitals across Mississippi and Louisiana, including North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and the Mississippi State Penitentiary. In her professional as well as personal life, Maxine held herself to a high standard and most often demonstrated her love and devotion through good works, whether it was dressing a wound or cooking a meal for her family. She was a lifelong follower of Christ, and her words and actions demonstrated her willingness to put others before herself. In Latin, compassion means "with suffering", or to be with someone as they suffer. Maxine expressed natural compassion towards her patients, family, friends, and anyone fortunate enough to know her throughout her long life. Maxine's gentle heart, hard work, and selfless devotion are evident in children and grandchildren molded by her unfaltering love, countless patients made better by her touch, and a world now a little less warm without her. The family will gather at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM for a time of visiting. A graveside service will be follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Carol Doredant; two sons, William Curtis "Chip" Bryant, Jr. and Michael Anthony Bryant (Michele); one sister, Barbara Meeks; five grandchildren, Melissa Frosch, Robert Doredant, Tonya Bailey, Brittney Kelton and Joshua Bryant; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Claud and Ida Mae Paton Burgess; her husband, a brother, Malone Burgess; a son, Jimmy Bryant and a grandson, William Curtis "Trey" Bryant III. Pallbearers will be Bubba Burgess, Roger Warren, Ryan Terry, Mike Ford, Kevin Wilson and Brian Gann. The family will gather at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM for a time of visiting. A graveside service will be follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Tim Brown officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
