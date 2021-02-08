Raymond Paul Bryant, 77, passed away Friday, February 05, 2021, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 10, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

