TIPPAH COUNTY -- Roger Dale Bryant, 61, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Monday July 22 at 10 AM at Fellowship Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday July 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery.

