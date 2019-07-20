On Friday morning July 19, 2019, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather & friend, Roger Dale Bryant, lifelong resident of Ripley, departed this life in the comfort of his home. He finished his race with ALS at the age of 61. Funeral Services honoring the life of Roger will be at 10 AM Monday July 22 at his much loved Fellowship Baptist Church where he was a member. Bro. Cody Matlock and Bro. Robert "Bud" Wheatley will officiate and burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Roger was born February 14, 1958 in Ripley, one of twelve children born to the late Mack Q. and Frances Leona Windham Bryant. He received his education at Ripley High School and was married August 14, 1976 to his devoted wife, the former Annette Jones who survives. An avid outdoorsman and conversationalist who enjoyed visiting with everyone, Roger was a self employed lawncare and asphalt sealcoating contractor for over 24 years, a business that he loved. A genuine "people person", he will be remembered for his generosity and hardworking ethics. Roger loved the Lord, his family , his church and his community. His earthly race has been completed and he now enjoys the blessings of eternal life. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Sunday July 21 at Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 43 years, his memory will be treasured by his children, Amanda Bryant Vick (Brian), Rodney Bryant , Richard Bryant, Christy Bryant, all of Ripley and his honorary daughter, Kim Hill Showes (James) of Petal, MS, four sisters, Betty Wheatley of Wheeler, Peggy Wilson (Ronnie) of Blue Mountain, Martha Crum (Adam) of New Albany and Kathy Pannell (Ricky) of Ripley, four brothers, Jimmy Bryant of Kossuth, Frank Bryant (Joyce), Mike Bryant (Kathy) and Robert Bryant (Pam) all of Ripley, five grandchildren, Sophia, Baylor and Vince Bryant, Phoenix Jarvis and Waylon Vick and a host of nieces, nephews and family. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Katie Rutherford and two brothers, Ira T. Bryant and Jerry Bryant. The family request that memorials be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund, 3680 CR 701, Ripley, MS 38663 The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryant family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
