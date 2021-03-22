TUPELO - On Sunday morning, William Jay "Bill" Bryson transitioned from this life to his eternal life in Paradise privately, quietly, and without fanfare, as he had lived his 43 years in this realm, from his residence in downtown Tupelo. Bill, interesting and eclectic, was born in Tupelo on December 29, 1977 into the Bryson, a pioneer Lee County family and the Lux family, natives of Pennsylvania. His parents are William Patrick "Pat" Bryson and Dr. Mary Frances Lux. Bill lived in Tupelo and Bruce much of his growing up years but moved to Hattiesburg during his High School days attending Hattiesburg High School. He attended Mississippi State University where he studied Architecture graduating with a BS in Architecture. Bill was talented in many aspects of his life. He was a prolific musician and played a mean guitar and piano, among other instruments. He loved jamming with his musical buddies and particularly enjoyed jazz. Bill was a master draftsman professionally and privately and left a spectacular collection of drawings and art. His Scottish heritage gave him a great deal of his personality and style and allowed him to be the epic bachelor. He was ferocious in chess, was always moved by music and the arts and led a sometimes onerous but interesting life. He grew up with a strong Catholic heritage, was christened at St. John Catholic Church in Oxford and was a parishioner with his Mom and family at St. Thomas and Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg. Bill will long be remembered by his family and tight knit group of friends. A Prayer Service and celebration of his life and will be held at 11 AM today (Tue. 3/23/2021) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Father Henry Shelton officiating and personal reflections and music by "Pip" Pipkin and friends. A Mass will be recited at 11 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time today (Tuesday) at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Bill is survived by his parents; Dr. Mary Frances Lux of Hattiesburg and Pat Bryson (Helen Purvis Bryson) of Tupelo; 3 sisters, Beth Bryson Taylor (Clint) of Ocean Springs, MS., Trish Bryson Frazier (Charles) of Meridian and Kate Bryson Boundurant (Todd) of Hattiesburg; nine nieces and nephews whom he adored, Riley, Anna Brice, Lola, Jay Lucas, Hannah, Bryson, Jackson, Stella, Max and Foster; his God parents, Sid and Kathy Pipkin of Pensacola, Fla. and Tupelo; numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins. The family suggest memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 , Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 313 Walnut St., Hattiesburg, MS. 39401. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.