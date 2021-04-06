James Bradley "Brad" Bryson, 45, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home. A lifelong Lee County resident, he was born May 23, 1975 in Tupelo, the son of Jimmy and Donna Bryson. Brad worked as a cabinet builder for Pierce Cabinets for several years. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Brad leaves behind his wife, Shirley Bryson of Guntown; his parents, Jimmy and Donna Bryson of Eads, Tennessee; four sons, Dennis Bryson and wife, Ashley, of Saltillo, Austin Bryson of Saltillo, Craig Bryson of Guntown, and Curtis Bryson of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Isaac, Pakston, Skylar, and Averie; his sister, Emily Suzanne Bryson of Houston, Texas; his mother-in-law, Kim Ervin and husband, Marti of Nampa, Idaho; and a host of other extended family members in Idaho. He was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Bryson; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Burcham and Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bryson; and father-in-law, Dennis Farmer. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Brad's life will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Saltillo Chapel. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
