Mary Francis Bryson,81, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13th at Avonlea. She was born May 24th 1938 to Gerald & Mary McKnight Grant. She was an employee of Dr. S. J. McDuffie for over 40 years and she enjoyed living in the country, cooking for her family and spending time with her loving husband. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband Billy Joe "BJ" Bryson (Baldwyn) her daughter Janis (Neil) of Cookeville TN, and her son Tommy McCormick (Ali) Nolensville TN. Two step daughters, Kristen Miller (Robert) & Keri Jo Mason (Robert) both reside in Arlington TN; host of grandchildren and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Bob & Jim Coxx, as well as several grandchildren. Services will be held at Waters Funeral Home Tuesday, July 16 with Brother Jim Petermann offi-ciating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will start at 12:00 before the funeral at 2:00. Pallbearers will be Gerald Collier, Cole Collier, Tripp Miller, Don Bryson, Derek Bryson and David Frazier. The family would like to thank all the staff at Avonlea and for the loving care that was given to Mary while residing there. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.