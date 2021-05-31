Robbie Bryson, 33, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his home after a two year battle with colon cancer. He loved fishing, music, musical instruments and especially speakers to amplify the sound of the instruments. He was a self employed landscaper and construction worker and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, June 03, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ben Kimbrel and Bro. Omar Torres officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Rebekah Kimbrel Bryson of Booneville; daughters, MaeLynn Marie Bryson, Stella Reigh Bryson and Sadie Rose Bryson all of Booneville; sons, Brantley Edward Bryson and Noah Alexander Bryson of Booneville; sister, Ashley Shelton of Pontotoc; two brothers, Joey Otto (Leah) and Eric Bryson (Amanda) all of Pontotoc; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Linda Deuderstadt Bryson and a brother, Donnie Otto. Pallbearers will be Joey Otto, Eric Bryson, Justin Kimbrel, Aaron Luna, Calvin Estes and Tim Cole. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 a. m. - 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
