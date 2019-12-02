Roy Edwin Bryson, 72, passed away on Monday, December 02, 2019 at the Veteran's Home in Oxford. He loved people and playing checkers. He was a retired employee of Walmart, United States Vietnam Veteran and he was a Baptist. Graveside services will at Jericho Cemetery on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with VA Chaplain Fletcher Moorman officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Lynna Rae Stubbs (Olen) of Birmingham, Al; brother, Larry Bryson (Debra) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Jackson, Hayden, Witt and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ione White Bryson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

