Roy Edwin Bryson, 72, passed away on Monday, December 02, 2019 at the Veteran's Home in Oxford. He loved people and playing checkers. He was a retired employee of Walmart, United States Vietnam Veteran and he was a Baptist. Graveside services will at Jericho Cemetery on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with VA Chaplain Fletcher Moorman officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Lynna Rae Stubbs (Olen) of Birmingham, Al; brother, Larry Bryson (Debra) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Jackson, Hayden, Witt and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ione White Bryson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.