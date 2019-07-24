Billy J. "Bill" Buchanan, 79, of Corinth, MS passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. He was born in New Albany, MS on June 5, 1940 to the late William Henry and Mable Ann King Buchanan and was a member of Farmington Baptist Church. Bill owned and operated Bills Pawn Shop for over 50 years and will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019 from 12 pm until service time at Farmington Baptist Church. A celebration of Bill's life with military honors will be held at 2 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 at Farmington Baptist Church. US Family Honors will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Farmington Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Bill's memory include his son: David Buchanan of Counce, TN; his special friend: Carolyn Wilson of Corinth; his brother: David Buchanan of New Albany, MS; his sisters: Anne Heinze of Racine, WI, Virginia McBryde of Cordova, TN, Ruth Wilkinson of Germantown, TN, Reba Belsen of Memphis, TN, Nell Orr of Tupelo, MS and Louise McKinney of Fulton, MS; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
