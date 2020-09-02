64, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Charles Buchanan was born to his late parents, George Buchanan and Lartha Washington-Buchanan on April 13, 1956 in Mississippi. He was a member of Snowtown Church. Mr. Buchanan also worked on the Burkirk Farm, worked in construction, and also in the factory. Charles Buchanan is survived by five sisters; Laura Brown of Wren, Lartha Cunningham (James) of Okolona, Elizabeth Hale (Clarence) of Shannon, Elnora Buchanan, of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Izola Mooer-Whiter of Houlka. Two brothers; Chester Buchanan (Pearl) of Okolona and George Buchanan of Kalamazoo, Mich. The visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Face masks are mandatory. The service will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Snowtown Cemetery with Rev. Ellowee Washington officiating. Mandatory safety policies are place. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
