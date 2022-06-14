Eva Glynn (Price) Buchanan, 88, born on Feb, 10, 1934 passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home. She had lived in Norfolk, VA, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Southern and Northern CA and Oahu, HI. After her husband retired in 1972, they made their residence on Saltillo, MS. She was a housewife and a member of Mayfield Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Adam Miller officiating. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Oscar Lee Buchanan; children, Ethel Mae (Buchanan) Warren (Charles Anthony) of Terry, MS and Daniel Lee Buchanan (Valerie Pounds) of Great Falls, VA; (4) grandchildren; (8) great-grandchildren; members of Mayfield Church of Christ and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, W.D. "Jack" and Maggie Ethel (Prather) Price; two children, Joyce Marie Buchanan and Sandy Glynn (Buchanan) Durham and her spouse Kevin Durham. Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Mayfield Church of Christ and James Rhodes. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital or LeBonheur Children's Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
