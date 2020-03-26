Judy Carol Buchanan, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born June 2, 1945, to Olma and Vyrl Adams Hood. She was a sewing machine operator at several local garment factories before becoming disabled. She enjoyed flower gardening and piecing quilts. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Eugene Buchanan; three daughters, Rosie Buchanan (Jeff), Julie Ables (Joe), and Traci South (Will), all of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Buchanan; one daughter, Angie Gann; one brother, Jackie Hood; a special nephew, Roy Hood; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Collin Wilson, Chad Gentry, Mikey Bridges, Donivan Howard, Jeremiah Gentry, Rodney Green, and Jacob Gentry. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Buchanan family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.