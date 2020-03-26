Judy Carol Buchanan, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born June 2, 1945, to Olma and Vyrl Adams Hood. She was a sewing machine operator at several local garment factories before becoming disabled. She enjoyed flower gardening and piecing quilts. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Eugene Buchanan; three daughters, Rosie Buchanan (Jeff), Julie Ables (Joe), and Traci South (Will), all of Fulton; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Buchanan; one daughter, Angie Gann; one brother, Jackie Hood; a special nephew, Roy Hood; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Collin Wilson, Chad Gentry, Mikey Bridges, Donivan Howard, Jeremiah Gentry, Rodney Green, and Jacob Gentry. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Friday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Buchanan family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
