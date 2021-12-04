Margie Evelyn McBride Buchanan, 86 went to our Lord on Friday, December 3, 2021. Margie was born June 12, 1935, in Cuero, Texas to the late Zedok & Ida McBride. She was raised in Cuero, Texas, and lived there until she married her sweetheart, Vernon Neal (Buck) Buchanan. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. After retirement from a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone (now AT&T) in Cuero and General Telephone Company (now Verizon) in Port Lavaca, Margie's primary focus was caring for her beloved family especially her great-grandchildren. As time allowed, her favorite pastimes were spending time with her extended family, sewing and tending to her roses. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Neale (Buck) Buchanan, her daughter, Pam Caylor; and several of her brothers and sisters. Married for almost 60 years, She leaves behind her surviving children, Mike Buchanan, of Houston, and Becky Rollins (Dan) of Tupelo, Mississippi; grandchildren, Joel Caylor (Amber) of Port Lavaca, Melissa Caylor of Houston, J D Rollins of Houston and Kristin Rollins of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, John, Emily and Kinley Caylor of Port Lavaca and Tucker and Trevor Caylor of Houston; and her sisters Ruth Ann Cowey of Marble Falls, Texas and Pat Brandt of Bandera, Texas. Known as Margie, Mern, and most importantly Granny, she lived up to those names in many ways in life, work, and family. After a short separation, she is now reunited with the love of her life, her sweet daughter and her brothers and sisters. A service and burial will take place on Wednesday in Port Lavaca, Texas with Richardson/Colonial Funeral Home in charge of Texas arrangements. (361 552 2988), There will be no local services. Becky and Dan Rollins request that you send memorials to the Lee County Library, 219 North Madison, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
