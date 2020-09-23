58, passed away on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at her residence Okolona. Brenda Delois Buchanan-Swing was born to Waverly C. McClendon and the late Martha Buchanan On Oct. 25, 1961 in Mississippi. Brenda Swing is survived by her father; Waverly C. McClendon of Okolona. Her special friend; Lorenzo Sims of Okolona. Two sons; Demarcus K. Swing (Britany) of Booneville and Mario C. Swing (Shawanaca) of Tupelo. Five sisters; Glenda Payne (Gregory) of Tupelo, Addine Isabell (J.R.) of Okolona, Gaynell Bolden of Shannon, Mary Stewart of Okolona, and Shelia Collins (Tyrone) of Tupelo. Two brothers; Waverly C. McClendon, Jr. and Timothy McClendon both of Okolona. There are also 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Sept. 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. The service will be Sat., Sept., 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Linda Walker officiating. Face masks are mandatory. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

