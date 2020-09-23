58, passed away on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at her residence Okolona. Brenda Delois Buchanan-Swing was born to Waverly C. McClendon and the late Martha Buchanan On Oct. 25, 1961 in Mississippi. Brenda Swing is survived by her father; Waverly C. McClendon of Okolona. Her special friend; Lorenzo Sims of Okolona. Two sons; Demarcus K. Swing (Britany) of Booneville and Mario C. Swing (Shawanaca) of Tupelo. Five sisters; Glenda Payne (Gregory) of Tupelo, Addine Isabell (J.R.) of Okolona, Gaynell Bolden of Shannon, Mary Stewart of Okolona, and Shelia Collins (Tyrone) of Tupelo. Two brothers; Waverly C. McClendon, Jr. and Timothy McClendon both of Okolona. There are also 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Sept. 25, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. The service will be Sat., Sept., 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Pastor Linda Walker officiating. Face masks are mandatory. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 6:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.