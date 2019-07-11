TUPELO -- Willie Mae Buchanan, 95, passed away Sunday, July 07, 2019, at Traceway Greenhouses in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Johnson Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Johnson Chapel Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or at Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

