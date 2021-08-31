Robert Edwin Buckalew, 66, resident of New Albany, departed this life on Friday, August 27 after an extended illness. A private memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. A Christian, Robert was a long distance truck operator throughout his life. His wife, Glenda Jo Reeder Buckalew who survives, were team drivers for United Furniture, Inc. for many years. New Albany Funerals and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Buckalew family at nafuneralsandcremations.com

