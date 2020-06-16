Frances Kelly Buckelew, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 3, 1942 to the late James Kelly and the late Margaret Ross Kelly in Canada. Frances enjoyed walking her dog, Buster, being active in community service, and spending time with her family and friends. Private services will be held at a later date. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Guy E Buckelew of Fulton, daughter; Dawn (Jim) Gill of Phoenix, AZ, son; Danny English of TX, grandchildren; Daniel J (Kendal) Gill of CA, David A Gill of AZ, Kelly M Gill of CA, James F Gill of AZ, Sarah E Gill of AZ, and Jake Roberts of TX, 1 sister; Marilyn (Frank) Glandon, of Canada and a half brother; Larry (Carrie) Furman of MI She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jim English and her parents, James and Margaret Kelly. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
