Richard Eugene Buckner and his wife, Hong "Rose" Thi Nguyen Buckner, passed away within one day of each other, in Atlanta, Georgia on May 31, and June 1, 2020. Richard was born on May 16, 1970, in Amory, MS, he was a son of Paul David Buckner, Jr. and the late Lancy Sue Gray. Hong was born on December 23, 1965, in Vietnam, she was the daughter of Thuy Thi Nguyen and Thanh Nguyen. Richard attended Aberdeen Elementary, Aberdeen Middle School, and he graduated from Hatley High School. Growing up, he was one of five boys and a sister, and he learned to appreciate the importance of family. He was Christian who loved God and his family more than anything. Hong grew up in Vietnam within a family where she was one of three daughters. Hong believed in God and was of the Catholic faith. A true giving person, she always took care of her family above all other things. They were married on August 26, 1989 at St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo, MS, and together they were blessed by God with three beautiful daughters. People with great work ethic, Richard and Rose were entrepreneurs who started and ran a successful business, Star Nails Salon in Tupelo. Daily they served the public by not only making them beautiful on the outside but also by making them feel special on the inside. They were very proud of their business and the fine work that they did for their customers. Their family touched many lives through their business. In his free time, Richard liked to fish, write, play video games, reading, debating, and politics with anyone. Richard liked 80's rock music, disco, Johnny Cash and any type of music that brought a smile to his face. He loved to write, was an Author, and he was proud to have published a book. He also liked looking at different types of cars. Richard cherished when he could play and spend time with "Pookie", "Big'un", and "Buddy" (his grandkids). A great supporter, he encouraged students in their endeavors to better themselves in life. Hong was proud of her daughters and their accomplishments in life. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking for friends and family, gardening, shopping and traveling to various places with her husband and family. Listening to Vietnamese music was one of her favorite ways to unwind. Above all, her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Richard and Hong left wonderful legacies of love which will live on in the hearts of their family and friends. The many memories made with them will be cherished forever. They will be dearly missed. They were survived by their three daughters, Suelynn Parker (Corey), Rathdrum, Idaho, Starlynn Merrell (Devon), Hinesville, GA, and Shaelynn Buckner, Shannon, MS; Hong's mother, Thuy Thi Nguyen, Shannon; Richard's father, Paul David Buckner, Jr., Smithville; grandchildren, Evangelia Groves, Serenity Merrell, and David Elan Parker; brothers, Adam Buckner, Paul Buckner, Camron Buckner, and Dustin Buckner; nieces and nephews, Lisa Brackeen, Keven Duong, Nathan Duong, Paul Buckner, Timothy Buckner, Braxton "Samson" Buckner, Sommer Buckner, Damyen Rodriguez. Hong was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Lancy Sue Buckner and sister, Kayla Buckner. A private family funeral service dedicated to the memory of both Richard and Hong, will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Greg Malone and Father Joseph Le officiating. Pallbearers will be Devon Merrell, Samson Buckner, Camron Buckner, Timothy Buckner, Paul Buckner, Alex Ruff, Keven Duong, Phillip Nguyen, and Austin Nguyen. Public visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, on June 9, 2020 at the funeral home, in Amory.
