CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Devora Buford, 82, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hopewell M.B. Church. In lieu of visitation, the register book may be signed on July 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Burial will follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.