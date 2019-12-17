IUKA -- Dennis H. Bugg, Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, December 19, at 2:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

