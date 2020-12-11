Henry Lee Buggs, 70, passed away Wednesday, December 09, 2020, at his home in Houlka. Private Graveside. Services will be on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery 937 CR 308 Houlka, MS. Visitation will be on Monday December 14, 2020 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc, Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.