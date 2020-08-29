HOULKA, MS -- Mrs. Odell Higgins Buggs, 95, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2020, at Starkville Manor Health & Rehab in Starkville. Private . Services will be on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday August 31, 2020 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

