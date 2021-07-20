Gloria "Glo" Tripp Buie, 80, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born in Lawrence County, TN on October 3, 1940 to the late Jesse and Florrie Gutherie Tripp. She married William Buie on June 23, 1956. Glo was the beloved owner of the Nibble Nook Restaurant in Amory for 20 years before retiring. She was know far and wide for excellent cooking skills. She was also a faithful member of Amory Church of Christ. Glo was a sports enthusiast and loved to watch the Cubs and Mississippi State Bulldogs. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William Buie; daughter and son in law, Sherry and Chat Collins, Amory; grandson, Clint Collins, Memphis; great grandson, Caiden Collins, Amory; brothers, Kenneth Tripp (Faye), Nashville and Riley Ray (Carolyn), Nashville; sisters, Cathy Sims (Billy Joe) and Ellen Henderson (Lee) all of Hohenwald, TN; sisters in law Rita Rees (Mike), Mt Pleasant, TN and Pat Katz, FL; brother in law, Kenneth Buie (Cathy), Summertown, TN. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step mother, Belle Tripp; sister, Peggy; brothers, Leon Ray and Pete Ray; brothers in law, Leon and Randle Buie. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Mr. Leslie Grant and Mr. Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chat Collins, Clint Collins, Caiden Collins, Mike Rees, Jason Hazen and Blake Hazen. The family wopuld like to thank the staff of NMMC Hospice, especially Glo's nurse, Lamanda May. Visitation will be on Wednesday, prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
