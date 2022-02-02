William E. "Bill" Buie, Jr., 83, left this earth on January 31, 2022 to be reunited with his wife, Glo, who preceded him in death in July of 2021. Bill was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee, on May 15, 1938, to the late William E. Buie, Sr., and Margaret Staggs Buie. Bill married the love of his life, Gloria Tripp on May 23, 1956. They were blessed with a marriage that lasted 65 years as well as wonderful family. A selfless caring husband, he was her devoted caregiver for the last 4 years of her life. His family and friends are thankful for all the years and memories made with him. He will be missed greatly yet his family has peace knowing that he is in Heaven. Bill leaves behind his daughter, Sherry Buie Collins and her husband, Gary "Chat" Collins, Amory; a foster son, John Kilgoar; his grandson, Jesse "Clint" Collins, Memphis; a great grandson, Jesse "Caiden" Collins, Amory; his siblings, Rita Rees (Mike), Mt. Pleasant, TN, Pat Katz, Florida, and Ken Buie, Hohenwald, TN; nieces and nephews, Erica Hazen (Jason), Talysa Mc Manus, Ashley Moran (Chris), and Daniel and Thomas Buie; grandnephews and grandnieces, Zac Rees, Blake Hazen, and Mallory Rees. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria "Glo" Buie; a sister, Kay Buie; brothers, Leon Buie and Randall Buie; nephew Michael Rees. A graveside memorial service for Bill will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 2:00 pm,, at Haughton Memorial Park with Mr. Phillip Hathcock officiating. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
