Belynda Sue Bullard, age 61, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on July 25, 1960 to Edmond Rudolph and Janelle Melton Whitley Bullard. Belynda was a member of Thaxton Methodist Church and the Toccopola Homemaker's Club. She was a school teacher, having taught at North Pontotoc, Quitman County and Holly Springs. Belynda was a member of the National Educators Association and the MS Educators Association. She enjoyed reading, crafting, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Thaxton Methodist Church with Rev. William Montgomery officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Sarah Holcomb (Chad) and Andrew Hill (Emily); a sister, Melany Jones; two brothers, Rudy Bullard and Chris Bullard; and seven grandchildren, Aubrey Holcomb, Jude Holcomb, Jace Holcomb, Wesson Hill, Wilson Hill, Davis Hill and Emory Roberts. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

