Brenda Bullard, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on December 10, 1947 to Lonnie and Maude Day Daniels. Brenda was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church. She operated Bullard's Grocery in Hurricane for many years and enjoyed helping family, friends, neighbors and strangers. Brenda enjoyed gardening, growing beautiful flowers, mowing her yard and spending time with her family, especially Quintin and Lassie. Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Hurricane Baptist Church with Rev. Philip Brock and Rev. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, James Bouler; a son, Riggen Bullard (April); a grandson, Quintin "Corn Dog" Bullard; a step-son, Allen Bouler; step-daughter, Jeana Steele (Terry); two step-grandchildren, Chandler and Weston; and her nieces and nephews and their families, Terry and Cindy Daniels, Corey and Kacie Sewell, Barry and Samantha Daniels, Anna, Sadie and Macie, Jake and Christian Waldo, Jeff and Holley Daniels, Erin, Evan and Cora, Debby Raby, Adam and Brandy Stubblefield, Cohen, Willa Kate and Myla, Blake and Danyel O'Callaghan, Paisley, Addy and Lex, Dusty and Kristy Raby, Emzie and Fowler, Tony and Tabetha Sudduth and Braxton, Chris and Chelsea parker and Pryce Sudduth, Ghasey Guerin and Maddie and Nash, Tammy Cook, Caitlin, Nathan and Courtney, Sandy Johnson and Dylan and Linda Daniels. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Travis "Trab" Bullard, and ten siblings, Goody, Christine, Rosie, Betty Kay, Wilma, Herman, Billy, Pauline, Bonnie and Bernice. Pallbearers will be Terry Daniels, Barry Daniels, Jeff Daniels, Quintin Bullard, Riggen Bullard, Evan Daniels, Steve Tutor and James Bouler. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Saturday at the funeral home and on Sunday from 1 to 2 PM at Hurricane Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.