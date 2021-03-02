Dalton Randall Quay Bullard, age 20, passed away at his home in Tupelo. He was born October 17, 2000 to Sandy Bullard Johnson. Dalton was a 2018 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was a cook. He enjoyed playing video games, reading, and cooking. He could light up a room when he walked in and will be missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Biffle Family Cemetery in Thaxton, with Bro. Larry Smith officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Sandy Bullard Johnson and step-father, Alex Johnson; a brother, Dylan Johnson; his grandfathers, Gerald Quay Bullard and Mike Dillard; his aunt, Tammy Cook (Jesse); his step-sister, Peggy Vinson; his fiancé Danae Parker; and cousins, Courtney McDowell, Nathan Colburn and Caitlyn Gillespie. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jackie and Mike Bullard. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:30 Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
