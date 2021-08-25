Richard Wesley "Bull" Bullard (42) passed away at his home in the Pisgah Community. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, doing mechanic work and going fast. He was an electrician with IBEW Union Hall. Services are 2 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Brandon Palmer officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Thursday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial is in the Gaston Cemetery. Bull is survived by his daughter, Anna Belle Bullard of Booneville; his brother, Russ Bullard (Audrey) of Pisgah; his mother, Patricia Bullard of Booneville; his father, Rick Bullard (Pam) of Pisgah; his grandmother, Annie Bullard of Pisgah and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William & Cleo Davis and Hubert Bullard; his aunt, Margarete Lauderdale and his cousins, Brian Davis, Tonya Davis and Shea Padgett. Pallbearers are; Russ Bullard, Scotty Davis, Bruce Padgett, Petty Strickland, Patrick Strickland and Kevin Manley. Ephesians 6:11 - "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil." Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
