Craig Lee Bullman, 62, passed on May 10, 2022 at UMMC following a battle with lung cancer. Craig was born in Selma, AL on May 13, 1959. He married Joyce Anne Whisenhunt on October 20, 1979 in Brandon, MS. They are long time residents of Brandon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Bullman and brother in law, Raymond Carter. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bullman; father Howard Bullman of Starkville, MS; son, Cody Bullman and wife Laurie of Fort Worth, TX; son, Chase Bullman and wife Stefanie of Carl Junction, MO; brother, Mark Bullman and wife LaDonna of Starkville, MS; brother, Paul Bullman and wife Sean of Houma, LA; sister in law Belinda Carter of Corinth, MS; multiple nieces and nephews; and the greatest joys of his life, his grandchildren, Charlotte and Beckett Bullman (Chase and Stefanie). Memorial services will be announced at a later time.

