Betty Jean Bullock, 80, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She was born December 30, 1938, to Elton and Allie Fryar. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she played the piano for 70 years. She enjoyed playing the piano and traveling. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Bill Foley officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillian Funeral Home. She is survived by two sons, Mark Bullock and Justin Bullock; one daughter, Kimberly Robin Horton; one brother-in-law, Neil Johnson; one sister-in-law, Nada Bullock; one granddaughter, Amber Hill; and two great-granddaughters, Allie Horton and Ava Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Earl Bullock; her parents; one brother, Robert Fryar; and one sister, Eunice Johnson. Pallbearers are Stan Kuykendall, Robert Allen Fryar, Keith Foster, Arnold Witt, Bob Maddox and Scott Derrick. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
