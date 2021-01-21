On Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021, Bitha Marie Jumper Bullock, 93, resident of Ripley and beloved "Ma-maw Rie", departed this life at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following a brief illness. A Graveside Service honoring the well lived life of Mrs. Bullock will be at 10 AM Saturday, January 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery near Ripley. Bro. Steve Holliday and her grandson, Bradley Bullock will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Matriarch of her family, Mrs. Bullock was born May 22, 1927 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Talmer and Artie Cox Jumper. She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and a homemaker throughout her life. A faithful member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Bullock served as Vacation Bible School Director for 30 years. A kind hearted woman, she loved her family and the Lord. She knew that family is where life begins and love never ends. Mrs. Bullock will be remembered for her love of cooking, shopping and the way she treated everybody better than she expected or wanted to be treated in return. Over her lifetime, her talented hands made many, many beautiful creations that included numerous drapes, afghans and quilts. She knew her Lord and trusted Him with her faith and is now rejoicing in the joy of salvation. Those left to share memories include three grandsons, Bradley Bullock (Barbara) and Joey Bullock (Michelle), both of Ripley and Dusty Gray of Brighton, TN and four great grandchildren, Faith Diminick (Brad) of Kingsport, TN, Olivia Bullock, Craig and Kate Bullock, all of Ripley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bonnie Ray Bullock, her daughter, Jean Bullock Gray, her son, Bobby Bullock, two brothers, Harold Jumper, Holland Jumper and a great granddaughter, Ragan Bullock. The family request that memorials be directed to The Gideons, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS 38663 or My Choices, 109 Bails, Rd., Ripley, MS 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bullock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
