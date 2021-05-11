Bobby Floyd Bullock, 73, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 12, 1948 to the late George Bullock and the late Thelma Upton Bullock. He was a truck driver for 50 plus years. He loved deer hunting and was an avid NASCAR fan. He especially loved playing with his grandchildren and being with his family. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday May 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams and officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Friday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Alabama. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Judith Collier of Tremont; daughters: Sue Ann (Demian) Brunty, Tracy (Ronnie) Uhler, Bobbie Faye Welch, Nikki Milam, Cheryl Gardner, Stacy Collier; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Brenda Barnett, Josie (James) Steele. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Teddy Floyd Bullock; brothers: John Bullock, Bill Bullock, Jim Bullock; sisters: Becky Strickland, Mary Wooten Pallbearers are Ronnie Uhler, John Holley, Tom Garrison, Wade Bullock, Buddy Strickland, Danny Dill Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
