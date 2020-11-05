Brittany Nicole Bullock passed away on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at the age of 28. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. Brittany was a light in each of our lives and she will be missed and loved always and forever. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 07, 2020 @ 11 :00 a. m. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. She is survived by her parents, Tracy and Bobby Bullock. Sherry Phillips and Henry Hamblin ; brothers and sisters, Krista and Doug Jones, Tyler and Morgan Bullock and James Bullock; four young children, Allen, Damon, Logan and Daryl; host of aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pennie Martin and a niece, Dixie Jones. Pallbearers will be Jesse Burnett, Jonathan Phillips, Lee Oswalt, Mark Curry, Larry Bullock, Henry Hamblin and Douglas Jones. Visitation will be Saturday at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:00 - 11:00 a. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

