Grover Lavaughn "Bull" Bullock, 79, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born August 23, 1940, to Grover and Virginia Bullock. He attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church, and was a member of the Booneville Masonic Lodge. He was a mechanic, had a saw shop, worked for NAPA and operated Bull's Bar BQ. Part of Bull's life was eating breakfast at Deb's Diner so he could aggravate people and going on Sundays to China Buffet with Kaylee (the second love of his life). He also enjoyed fishing with Jayce, hunting, cooking and NASCAR. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Tuscumbia Cemetery with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Bullock; one daughter, Cristy (Jayson) Tankersley; two brothers, Elton (Margie) Bullock and Danny (Annette) Bullock; one brother-in-law, George (Betty) Goodin; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Tankersley and Jayce Tankersley. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronnie Bullock. Pallbearers are Horace Huddleston, Denny Richardson, Jackie Kennedy, Ray Miller, Eddie Green and Derrick Blyth. Drive-thru visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

