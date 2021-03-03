Jewel Maylene Bullock, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born on July 20, 1935, to George Washington "Buck" Engle and Novie Tidwell Engle. Mrs. Bullock was a devout Christian woman. She was a lifelong member of Gospel Lighthouse Pentacostal Church, where she attended every time the doors were open. She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Gospel Lighthouse Pentacostal Church on Highway 25 in Tishomingo with Bro. William H. Burcham officiating. Burial will follow at the Northeast Mississippi Church of God in Christ Cemetery. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. She is survived by her three sons, Gregory D. Bullock, David (Rachel) Bullock, and Christopher (Nikki) Bullock; two step-sons, Larry (Marie) Bullock, and Jackie (Kym) Bullock; two sisters, Peggy (Travis) Hendrix, and Barbara Engle; eight grandchildren, Tabatha (Cody) Hughes, Haley Bullock, Kayla Bullock, Christopher Blake M. Bullock, Novie (DJ) Bone, Tonja (BO) Russell, Akasha (Noah) Richardson, and Morgan (Owen) Elliott; and a host of step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Bullock; one son, Phillip W. Bullock; one brother, Cleatus Engle; one sister, Azeline Waddle; and two grandchildren, Phillip B. Bullock and Tomese. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
