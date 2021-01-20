Marie Jumper Bullock, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on A Graveside Service will be at 10 AM Saturday, January 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery near Dumas. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home..

