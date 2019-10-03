TUPELO -- Mark Oliver Bullock, 72, passed away Saturday, September 07, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12 p.m. until service time at the Church. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

