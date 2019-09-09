Mark Oliver Bullock, 72, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, he was born January 30, 1947, the youngest child of Henry Marvin and Louise Young Bullock. He was a graduate of Lucy Caldwell Ragsdale High School where he was All-State and All-Conference in baseball, basketball and football. After High School, he served in the North Carolina National Guard. He later moved to Tupelo where he owned and operated NAFFA Corp and worked as an independent sales representative in the furniture industry. Mark was an avid golfer and die-hard MSU Bulldog fan. He was a long-time faithful member of St. James Catholic Church where he served as a CYO director for many years. Survivors include his daughter, Megan Grammer of Tupelo; son, Mark Hinshaw and his wife, Rachel of Atlanta, Georgia; and four grandchildren, Caden and Cydney Grammer of Tupelo and Gabrielle and Beau Hinshaw of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Bullock; and brother, Jerry Bullock. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, PO Box 734 Tupelo, MS 38802 or All Animal Hospital in C/O TownCreek Animal Rescue, 1411 Coley Rd Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
