Nada Darlyne Bullock, 86, of Booneville passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. She was a member of the Booneville Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Booneville Church of Christ with Bro. Ken Forrest and Bro. Doug Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Box's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Booneville Church of Christ and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the church. She is survived by her daughter, Trina Maddox (Bob); her brother Eddie Mauney (Myra); her grandchildren, Jennie Maddox Daigler (Jackson), and Trey Maddox (Ellen); her great grandchild ,Ellie Ruth Maddox; her nephews, Brent Mauney (Tammy), Justin Bullock and Mark Bullock; her nieces, Becky Mauney and Robin Horton; and her great nephews Max Mauney and Ben Mauney. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edd Roy and Jettie Mauney; her husband, Charles Bullock; her brother, Cary Mauney; her sister-in-laws, Marie Bullock and Betty Bullock and her brother-in-law, Lee Earl Bullock. Pallbearers will be Max Mauney, Ben Mauney, Justin Bullock, Mark Bullock, Brent Mauney and Jackson Daigler. In lieu of flowers make memorials to Booneville Church of Christ Missions or Booneville Church of Christ Caring Cooks at P.O. Box 28 Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

