Bobbie Bumpers, 77, went to her heavenly home, Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born December 15, 1942 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Earnest and Helen Matteson. On July 26, 1957, she married W. T. Bumpers in DeRidder, Louisiana. Bobbie loved the Lord with all of her heart, and she along with her husband, are charter members of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. She especially enjoyed her Sunday school class and considered the members family. Her family was the most important part of her life; with only her love for the Lord, coming before it. She was so proud of her three children and their accomplishments, she often spoke of how blessed she was knowing her family belonged to the Lord and celebrated with great joy each time they gave their hearts to Jesus. She was always happy, supportive and excited to be attending the many activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved working in her yard, and found it a joy to share. Bobbie was especially talented in raising plants and flowers. An active member in her community, she worked her local voting precinct, coached girls softball, and was a Girl Scout leader. For 19 years, she was the director of The Saltillo Senior Citizen Center, where her love for people, truly shined. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, W. T. Bumpers; one son, Perry Bumpers and his wife, Kim of Saltillo; two daughters, Lorrie Jackson and her husband, Mike of Guntown and Mistye Moore and her husband, Jimmy of Boonville; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen McAleer and Faith Wallick; one brother, Don Martin; many nieces and nephews; and her adored pup, Fancy. Bobbie was preceded by her parents; sister, Nancy Langloss and granddaughter, Kristen Paige Moore. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo with Dr. Phil Ellis, Bro. Ray Oliver, and Bro. Tommy Dallas officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors, Saltillo is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Mike Jackson, Jimmy Moore, Brad Jackson, Garrett Bumpers, and Brain Morgan. Memorials may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Faith Baptist Church building fund, 553 County Road 681 Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
