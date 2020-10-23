Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother stepped into Heaven on Thursday, October 22, 2020, after 91 years and 9 months of living a life of love and compassion. She was radiant as her Lord and Savior greeted her. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Woodrow F. Bunch; her parents, Henry Houston and Era Gertrude Brazile Berryman; her loving brother, Dalton Berryman; and sister, Ilene Berryman Tyra. Her children, Paul Bunch (Marcia), Carolyn Parrish (Glenn), and David Bunch (Denesa), all of Mantachie, MS, celebrate her life of teaching them by example, faith, honesty, and the value of hard work. Her grandchildren, Christopher Parrish (Tammy), Michael Bunch (Cristal), Lindsey Parrish Christian, Ben Bunch (Megan), Cody Bunch (Katie), Wesley Bunch, and Kristen Bunch, loved their grandmother who taught them about nature, love of all living things, and the joy of family. Her great-grandchildren, Will Christian, Noah Howard, Elizabeth Christian, Noah Bunch, Bea Bunch, and Mika Bunch, will forever have loving memories of her, her hugs, and her cookie jar. A service celebrating the life of Era Christene Berryman Bunch was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, under the pavilion at Oak Grove Cemetery in the Ratliff community with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the pavilion. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie was in charge of arrangements. Her grandsons, Chris Parrish, Michael Bunch, Ben Bunch, Cody Bunch, Wesley Bunch, and Will Christian, cherish the honor of serving as pallbearers for their grandmother/great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Christene and her family request that you spend special time with your families to celebrate the blessings that the Lord has given you. The family would like to thank every family member, friend, and professional person who supported them and Mrs. Christene on this journey. God bless you all. Condolences may be shared with the Bunch family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.