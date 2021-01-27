Sammy Junior Bunch (74) passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He enjoyed fishing and being a mechanic. Services are 2 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland officiating. Visitation will be 1-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Sammy is survived by his daughter, Melissa "Missy" Leathers (Gary) of Baldwyn; his grandchildren, Candance Copeland (Anthony) of Baldwyn and Shane Gordon (Megan) of Wheeler and his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Saylah and Hastin Copeland and Eli Tate and Makenna Gordon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Audrey Bunch. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
