Ronald Lynn Bunnell, 73, died Friday, May 22, 2021 at his residence at Lake Piomingo after a length battle with cancer. Ron was born in Memphis, Tn. on March 1, 1948 to the late Calvin G. Bunnell and Jessie Mae Brannon Bunnell. He grew up in Memphis, graduated from Whitehaven High School and attended Memphis State University. On March 7, 1975, he married Sarah Butler in Tupelo. Mr. Bunnell worked many years at Red Cap Industries in Tupelo and Tishomingo. He later owned and operated Mid America Sewing Center until he retired. He and Sarah enjoyed living their retirement years at Lake Piomingo. Ron is survived by his wife; Sarah Butler Bunnell; his son, Patrick R. Bunnell; his sister, Vicki Jarrett (Mark); sister in law, Dale Butler and several nieces, nephews and their families. Ron chose to be an anatomical donor at his death to enhance the study of medicine and the promote cures for cancer and other life threatening diseases. His family will celebrate his life at a private memorial service at a later date at the family residence. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made in memory of Ron to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS. 38801. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
