TUPELO -- Louise Copeland Bunville, 74, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery at Chesterville. Visitation will be on Saturday at 3 PM at the cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

