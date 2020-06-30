George Henry Burch, 69, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1950, in Tupelo, to Webster and Virginia Cayson Burch. He was a 1968 graduate of Itawamba Agriculture High School and a graduate of Mississippi State University. He was self-employed as a book keeper most of his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. He was an avid reader, enjoyed watching Mississippi State baseball, playing the guitar, and spending time with his wife. Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 02, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams and Dr. Kenneth Pollock officiating. Survivors include his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Burch; one brother, Webby Burch (Sally) of College Grove, TN; two brothers-in-law, Herbert Carlisle of Becker and Boyd Carlisle (Lisa) of Athens, MS; four nephews, Webb Burch, Zack , Josh, and Chad Carlisle; two nieces, Rachel Burch and Angie Weaver (Troy); several great nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Mantachie. Online condolences may be shared with the Burch family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
