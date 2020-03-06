Mary Sue Burch, 77, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of the Spring Hill Community, she was born April 24, 1942 to Enoch and Mary Allie Price Orsborn and attended Saltillo High School. While her children were young, she worked as cosmetologist and in the late 60's joined the United States Army where she met her husband, Bruce L. Burch. She later worked as a bookkeeper and caregiver. Mary enjoyed crafting with her husband, especially painting to accompany his woodworking. She also enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and caring for her son's cattle. She was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. Survivors include two sons, Gary Stanford and his wife, Felicia of Spring Hill Community and Brad Stanford and his wife, Cindy of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Corie Walters and her husband, Blaine of Columbus, Lauren Wright and her husband, Josh of Tupelo and Chase Stanford of Spring Hill Community; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley Wright and South Walters; and brother, Tom Orsborn and his wife, Jeannie of Amory. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Lois Patterson; and three brothers, Regnal, Troy and Doug Orsborn. Visitation will be 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Minister Barry Kennedy officiating. A private family graveside service will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.