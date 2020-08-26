BOONEVILLE -- Benny Eugene Burcham, 71, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel.. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12-3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

